BITSAT 2023 Slot Booking Begins: Check Steps To Register
Candidates who have registered for BITSAT- 2023 should reserve their test date and time before 5:00 PM on 14th May 2023
The Birla Institution of Technology and Science (BITS) has started the first session of its slot booking from May 10 on bitsadmission.com. The slots will be available for booking from 10 AM on May 10 to May 14.
Candidates who applied for the BITS-Admission Test (BITSAT 2023) have the option to choose a test centre as per their preference through the slot booking window.
How To Register For Slot Booking
Here are steps to check slot booking.
Go to the website bitsadmission.com
Click "Here" in the notification to initiate the start of the first slot booking for 2023
The page "BITSAT 2023 :: SLOT BOOKING" page will open
Students can enter their application number and password, and click on proceed.
After you have reserved the test date and time, the hall ticket with detailed instructions will be available for downloading from 15th May 2023 - till the day of exam.
BITSAT Online Test Date
The online test of BITSAT session one will be scheduled from May 21 to May 26, as per the official notification. After this, the applications for session 2 of BITSAT 2023 will begin from May 22 to June 12. The BITSAT 2023 session two will be conducted from June 18 to June 22. The admit list and wait list is expected to be announced by July 1.
What is BITSAT
BITSAT is a computer-based entrance exam conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) for admission to its integrated first-degree programs offered at its three campuses located in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.
The exam is typically held in the month of May every year and consists of four sections: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, and English proficiency and logical reasoning. The duration of the exam is three hours. It consists of 150 multiple-choice questions.
BITSAT is a highly competitive exam, and candidates appearing for it are advised to prepare thoroughly for it. The exam tests the candidate's knowledge, problem-solving skills, and time-management abilities. Candidates who score above the cutoff marks are called for counseling and seat is allocated to them based on their merit. Apart from BITSAT, BITS also considers scores of other exams like SAT and JEE Main for admission.