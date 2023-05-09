AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released; Here's How To Download It

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUK), Kakinada, will conduct the AP EAMCET exam 2023 for Engineering and Medical stream students on different dates.

As per a TOI report, the engineering exam will be conducted from May 15 to May 18 while the agriculture & medical stream exam will be held on May 22 and May 23.

The AP EAMCET 2023 exam will be held online and the candidates will have to answer 160 questions for 160 marks in a span of 180 minutes.

Mathematics/Biology will carry the maximum weightage of 80 marks, while Chemistry and Physics will carry 40 marks each. There will be no negative marking in the exam.