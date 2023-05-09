AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released; Here's How To Download It
The AP EAMCET 2023 exam will be held online and the candidates will have to answer 160 questions for 160 marks in a span of 3 hrs
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on Tuesday released the AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 on its official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students who have registered for the AP EAMCET 2023 exam can now download their hall tickets.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUK), Kakinada, will conduct the AP EAMCET exam 2023 for Engineering and Medical stream students on different dates.
As per a TOI report, the engineering exam will be conducted from May 15 to May 18 while the agriculture & medical stream exam will be held on May 22 and May 23.
The AP EAMCET 2023 exam will be held online and the candidates will have to answer 160 questions for 160 marks in a span of 180 minutes.
Mathematics/Biology will carry the maximum weightage of 80 marks, while Chemistry and Physics will carry 40 marks each. There will be no negative marking in the exam.
Candidates are advised to keep the hall ticket safe as it contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre, and other necessary details. A hall ticket is required to enter the examination hall.
Steps To Download AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023:
Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Click on the link for AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023.
Enter the required details such as Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth.
Click on the "Submit" button.
The hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket, including the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre, and other necessary details.
Download and save the hall ticket.
Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.
Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket and keep it safe until the examination process is complete.