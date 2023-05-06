AP Board Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Check Manabadi SSC Result Online at bse.ap.gov.in

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exam was held between April 3 to 18, 2023. The time of the exams were conducted in single shift. AP Board 10th exam started from 9:30 am and ended at 12: 45 pm. The only exception was the two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory - which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively. This year more than 6.5 lakh students appeared for Manabadi AP SSC exams 2023 across 3,349 centres around the state.