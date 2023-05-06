AP Board Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Check Manabadi SSC Result Online at bse.ap.gov.in
Results for the AP SSC will be announced on May 6 at 11:00 am by the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh
AP 10th Results 2023 Date and Time
AP Board 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the SSC result on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11 AM on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The direct link to access the AP SSC result should be made live at around 11 AM.
BSEAP, AP Board had confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the Manabadi SSC result through an official notification. This year also, the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana and other board officials will announce the AP SSC result.
Steps to Check Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023
If you are eagerly waiting for your Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023, follow these simple steps for easy access.
Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP 10th Result link on the home page.
A new window will open. Enter hall ticket details and DOB and submit
Your AP SSC Result 2023 will be dislapyed on the screen
View your Manabadi SSC Result.
Download 2-3 hardcopies for further reference
Check AP SSC Board Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the Manabadi SSC Results, the website might load slowly. Hence, students have an option to check their AP class 10th result through the SMS. Here's how you can access your AP Board SSC result 2023 via SMS
You can send their hall ticket Number to 55352/56300 to check the AP 10th result via BSNL.
You can send their hall ticket Number in this format: SSC<space>Hall Ticket No to 56300 to check the AP 10th result via Vodafone.
Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023: Exam Date and Time
The AP SSC (Class 10) board exam was held between April 3 to 18, 2023. The time of the exams were conducted in single shift. AP Board 10th exam started from 9:30 am and ended at 12: 45 pm. The only exception was the two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory - which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively. This year more than 6.5 lakh students appeared for Manabadi AP SSC exams 2023 across 3,349 centres around the state.
About AP Directorate of Government Examinations
Under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is the agency responsible for the management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations