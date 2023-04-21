Anand Mahindra Salutes Elon Musk For His 'Risk-Taking Attitude' After The Recent Starship Flight
SpaceX's Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built and took its maiden flight on April 20.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted to a video posted by CNN which shows how SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, briefly takes flight and then explodes in midair on first launch attempt.
On April 20, at around 7:03 PM IST the liftoff of the first integrated flight test of Starship began but few minutes later experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation. Despite this disappointment, Elon Musk congratulated his SpaceX team.
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to salute and acknowledge Elon Musk for the brave attempt and mentioned that Musk's most important contribution to the business will not be SpaceX or Tesla but his powerful ability to take risks.
Here's What Anand Mahindra Said:
"The most important contribution to business by @elonmusk will not be Tesla, or SpaceX but his powerful attitude to risk. Most would be terminally daunted by such a ‘failure.’ But when you set up each initiative as a learning experiment (and of course, have raised the resources to do so!) you essentially extend the frontiers of knowledge & progress. Salute!"
Many users on Twitter echoed Anand Mahindra's sentiments and lauded Elon Musk and his SpaceX team for their brave attempt. Many of them appreciated that Elon Musk's can-do attitude and willingness to push boundaries will reap rewards in long term.
What Is SpaceX Starship?
Starship is the world's most powerful rocket ever built. The fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy Rocket was set for its maiden flight test from Starbase in Texas, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
The official SpaceX website states, “Starship is a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond. With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances the development of Starship."