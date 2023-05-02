Anand Mahindra Praises Priyanka Chopra, Calls Her A Revelation After Watching Citadel TV Series

Now the Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Citadel has found a new fan in the name of Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his admiration for the TV series but more so for Priyanka Chopra who plays an action hero in this series.

He wrote,

'Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. Was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade. Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her…'