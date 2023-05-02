Anand Mahindra Praises Priyanka Chopra, Calls Her A Revelation After Watching Citadel TV Series
Citadel is an American action spy thriller television series which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023
Ever since Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel hit the TV screens many have lauded her for her eye-catching performance. For those who are not aware about Citadel, it is an American action spy thriller television series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil which streams on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Olegar Fedoro among the few known faces in the industry.
The six-episode first season of Citadel premiered on April 28, 2023, with its first two episodes already being streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Now the Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Citadel has found a new fan in the name of Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group.
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his admiration for the TV series but more so for Priyanka Chopra who plays an action hero in this series.
He wrote,
'Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. Was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade. Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her…'
Anand Mahindra also praised the 'Russo Brothers' Anthony Russo and and Joseph Russo for their typical plot twisting TV series.
Who Are Russo Brothers
For those who are less knowledgeable on this duo, Russo Brothers are best known for directing four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
The brothers have also worked together and have produced & directed some TV series - Community, Happy Endings and Arrested Development being few notable ones with the latter winning a Primetime Emmy award.
Citadel has so far has received a mixed response, with IMDb giving it a 6.5/10 rating. The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported a 52% approval rating whereas Average Audience Score was 79% (the percentage of users who rated this 3.5 stars or higher)