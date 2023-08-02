Anand Mahindra Calls Them 'One Of The Heartbeats Of India' And Applaudes Their Relentless Intent
He reposted a tweet about Chandrayaan 3 & shared his view on the news of the spacecraft being injected into the translunar orbit
The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is famous among his fans and followers on Twitter. The businessman shares interesting videos, photos and motivational content on the social media platform.
On August 2, Anand Mahindra shared a tweet of Chandrayaan 3 by ISRO.
He wrote, “One of the heartbeats of India - @isro It’s not about the success of the mission; It’s about their relentless intent…”
After Anand Mahindra's tweet, his followers on the social media app responded with their own affirmation on ISRO's efforts and lauded India's progress in space exploration.
Here are some of those responses.
RELENTLESS EFFORTS.Its not about success,its RELENTLESS EFFORTS of ISRO to bring INDIAð®ð³ in league of Nations to land on Moon. It took APOLO 11 to land man on moon,we r striving with CHANDRAYAN 3 to accomplish milestone.The will:the intent & relentless efforts r MORE IMPORTANTð— AMIT SINGH (@AMITSIN69447090) August 2, 2023
India becoming a space superpower...ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/VvP8xJrlZ0— Mahesh Bhavsar (@imaheshbhavsar) August 2, 2023
SUCCESS is the only thing that matters in space exploration. Consolation prizes are for losers. Yes, there will be setbacks, it is a tough business. But give the âit is not about the successâ piffle a rest.— Voice of Goa (@OriginalGoan) August 2, 2023
Their persistence is an achievement by itself, I'm closely attached to ISRO & I love that we are in the top 5 counties with advanced space technology in the world. India is developing its own cryogenic engine, which is a key technology for launching heavy satellites into space— Edward (@EikkiEddie) August 2, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update
On Tuesday, August 1, ISRO stated that the third and the most recent lunar Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) exploration mission spacecraft Chandrayan - 3 completed its orbits around Earth.
A key manoeuvre to slingshot the Chandrayaan spacecraft toward the Moon from Earth's orbit was carried out successfully. The manoeuvre will be performed when Chandrayaan-3 is at the closest point to the Moon (perilune), ISRO said.
In a recent press release, ISRO said that the spacecraft is now heading toward the Moon. In five days from August 1 - the spacecraft will reach the Moon’s orbits.
The space research organization also stated that the ‘Lunar-Orbit Insertion’ is planned for August 5, 2023.