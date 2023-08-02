BQPrimeNationAnand Mahindra Calls Them 'One Of The Heartbeats Of India' And Applaudes Their Relentless Intent
Anand Mahindra Calls Them 'One Of The Heartbeats Of India' And Applaudes Their Relentless Intent

He reposted a tweet about Chandrayaan 3 & shared his view on the news of the spacecraft being injected into the translunar orbit

02 Aug 2023, 1:40 PM IST
Anand Mahindra.

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is famous among his fans and followers on Twitter. The businessman shares interesting videos, photos and motivational content on the social media platform.

On August 2, Anand Mahindra shared a tweet of Chandrayaan 3 by ISRO. 

He wrote, “One of the heartbeats of India - @isro It’s not about the success of the mission; It’s about their relentless intent…”

After Anand Mahindra's tweet, his followers on the social media app responded with their own affirmation on ISRO's efforts and lauded India's progress in space exploration.

Here are some of those responses.

Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update

On Tuesday, August 1, ISRO stated that the third and the most recent lunar Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) exploration mission spacecraft Chandrayan - 3 completed its orbits around Earth.

A key manoeuvre to slingshot the Chandrayaan spacecraft toward the Moon from Earth's orbit was carried out successfully. The manoeuvre will be performed when Chandrayaan-3 is at the closest point to the Moon (perilune), ISRO said.

In a recent press release, ISRO said that the spacecraft is now heading toward the Moon. In five days from August 1 - the spacecraft will reach the Moon’s orbits.

The space research organization also stated that the ‘Lunar-Orbit Insertion’ is planned for August 5, 2023.

