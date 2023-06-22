Amid Assam Floods, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States

BQPrimeNationAmid Assam Floods, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States
India Meteorological Department has issued weather warnings for many places across India.

22 Jun 2023, 12:18 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representative purposes</p></div>
Amidst the flood situation in Assam which is constantly deteriorating, IMD has issued a list of states where there is a chance of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and heatwave. 

Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places are very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya. 

Heavy Rainfall is very likely at isolated places over:

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Gangetic

  • West Bengal

  • Bihar

  • Jharkhand

  • Odisha

  • North Madhya Pradesh

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm Warnings In These Places: 

Thunderstorms with lightning & gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over:

  • Uttarakhand 

  • Vidarbha 

Lightning & Gusty Wind Warnings For These Places

Lightning and gusty winds at Isolated places are very likely over 

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • East Rajasthan

  • Chattisgarh

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh

  • Yanam 

  • Telangana

  • Rayalseema

  • North Interior Karnataka 

  • Kerala

  • Mahe 

Squally Wind Warning In These States: 

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over: 

  • West-central & Southwest ArabianSea and Gulf of Mannar. 

Squally weather speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely along & off

  • Kerala Coasts

  • Karnataka coasts

  • Lakshadweep area

  • Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal

  • TamilNadu-south 

  • Andhra Pradesh coasts

Heatwave Alert For These Places: 

Heat Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of 

  • Vidarbha

  • Interior Odisha

  • Chhattisgarh

