Amid Assam Floods, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States
India Meteorological Department has issued weather warnings for many places across India.
Amidst the flood situation in Assam which is constantly deteriorating, IMD has issued a list of states where there is a chance of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and heatwave.
Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places are very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Heavy Rainfall is very likely at isolated places over:
Arunachal Pradesh
Gangetic
West Bengal
Bihar
Jharkhand
Odisha
North Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Coastal Andhra Pradesh
22 June 2023: #Weather Warning— NDMA India | à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤°à¤£ ð®ð³ (@ndmaindia) June 22, 2023
Source: @Indiametdept
â¦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan #WestBengal & #Sikkim, #Assam & #Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/ndlj2ksDMX
Thunderstorm Warnings In These Places:
Thunderstorms with lightning & gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over:
Uttarakhand
Vidarbha
Lightning & Gusty Wind Warnings For These Places
Lightning and gusty winds at Isolated places are very likely over
Madhya Pradesh
East Rajasthan
Chattisgarh
Coastal Andhra Pradesh
Yanam
Telangana
Rayalseema
North Interior Karnataka
Kerala
Mahe
Squally Wind Warning In These States:
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over:
West-central & Southwest ArabianSea and Gulf of Mannar.
Squally weather speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely along & off
Kerala Coasts
Karnataka coasts
Lakshadweep area
Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal
TamilNadu-south
Andhra Pradesh coasts
Heatwave Alert For These Places:
Heat Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of
Vidarbha
Interior Odisha
Chhattisgarh
#HeatWave | Avoid strenuous activity when outside in the sun. Take the following precautions ð pic.twitter.com/qhptWh8228— NDMA India | à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤°à¤£ ð®ð³ (@ndmaindia) June 22, 2023