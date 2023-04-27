Amazon Prime Membership Price Hiked In India: Check How Much It Will Cost Now
The prices are set to increase from May 2023 in India. Check latest prices
Amazon, the giant e-commerce company, has announced a price hike for its Prime subscription service in India. The new prices will become effective starting from May 2023, and users will have to pay more for either new memberships or renewals. On its website, the company has confirmed the increase in prices, stating that new memberships or renewals will now come at a higher cost.
Amazon Prime Membership Fee Hike Details
Monthly Subscription Price:
The monthly and 3-month plans have been increased by up to Rs 120 and Rs 140 respectively, with the monthly plan now costing Rs 299 and the 3-month plan priced at Rs 599.
Annual Subscription Price:
The annual subscription fee for Amazon Prime in India has not been increased and remains at Rs 1,499.
Auto-renewals Not Affected Immediately:
Amazon has announced that current members who have enabled auto-renewal for their monthly or 3-month subscriptions can continue to pay the previous price until January 15, 2024. However, this offer is only available for a limited time.
Prime Lite Membership:
Amazon has kept the cost of its Prime Lite membership unchanged at Rs 999. This membership offers almost all the same advantages as the standard membership, except for access to Amazon Music.
Earlier Prices For Prime Subscription:
The cost of an Amazon Prime subscription has been revised by the company. The monthly plan, which was previously priced at Rs179, has seen a significant increase of over 60 percent. The quarterly plan, which was priced at Rs459, has also been raised by almost 30 percent.
Benefits of Amazon Prime: Amazon Prime offers a range of benefits, including free and fast delivery, access to streaming of movies and TV shows, ad-free music, and exclusive deals. The service is popular among customers in India.
Increase in price may be disappointing for many customers who will have to pay more. It remains to be seen whether this will have an impact on the usage of Amazon Prime in India.