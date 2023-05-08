Air India Is Providing Full Waiver On Flights Amidst Manipur Violence
The waiver was started on May 4 and will remain valid till May 8
Air India has taken the initiative to provide a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for flights to or from violent-hit Manipur.
The waiver was started on May 4 and will remain valid till May 8. This is an effort by the airline to help evacuate citizens out of the state, who have been affected by recent tension and unrest in the region.
#FlyAI: In view of the prevailing circumstances in Manipur, India, AI will offer a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation* for all #AirIndia flights to/from Manipur, India till 8th Mayâ23.— Air India (@airindiain) May 7, 2023
Terms & Conditions apply*
The state government has implemented a curfew in some areas, along with the deployment of security forces, and Internet services being temporarily suspended due to the clashes between different communities in the hills and plains districts within Manipur. The violence erupted after demands were made for Scheduled Tribe's reservation.
There will be some relaxation in the curfew starting Sunday so people can buy necessary supplies without repercussions. Air India's step of providing this fee waiver will be immensely helpful during such times and ensure that the transfer of people is done easily, even though circumstances remain difficult.
What Happened In Manipur?
The recent surge in violent ethnic conflict in Manipur, a northeastern Indian state, can be attributed to the presence of many tribal groups vying for control over the area. The majority Meitei community is competing for recognition as a “Scheduled Tribe” which has added fuel to this potential conflict. This competition has resulted in 54 deaths and 23,000 people displaced according to military officials. In an attempt to control this surging conflict between various stakeholders in the region, the army has been deploying drones and helicopters to reinforce surveillance activity in violence-affected zones.