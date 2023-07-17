As Ahmedabad City Introduces Yellow Box Junctions, Let's Find Out More About Them

Ahmedabad Police, in an effort to enhance traffic management and reduce congestion, has introduced Yellow Box Junctions at various locations across the city, including the prominent Panjarapol junction.

These specially designated areas aim to streamline traffic flow and prevent gridlock, ensuring a smoother and more efficient driving experience for motorists in Ahmedabad.

Announced through their official Twitter account, the police have urged motorists to only enter these yellow boxes when an immediate exit is possible, ensuring smooth traffic flow.