As Ahmedabad City Introduces Yellow Box Junctions, Let's Find Out More About Them
Yellow Box Junctions introduced at various city locations to streamline traffic flow and prevent gridlock.
Ahmedabad Police, in an effort to enhance traffic management and reduce congestion, has introduced Yellow Box Junctions at various locations across the city, including the prominent Panjarapol junction.
These specially designated areas aim to streamline traffic flow and prevent gridlock, ensuring a smoother and more efficient driving experience for motorists in Ahmedabad.
Announced through their official Twitter account, the police have urged motorists to only enter these yellow boxes when an immediate exit is possible, ensuring smooth traffic flow.
Junction Box at Panjarapol. Only enter when you can exit it immediately. Know more about it hereâ¦@sanghaviharsh @GujaratPolice @InfoGujarat @dgpgujarat @PoliceAhmedabad @SafinHasan_IPS #AhmedabadPolice pic.twitter.com/wNPQjAGfNn— Ahmedabad Police àª àª®àª¦àª¾àªµàª¾àª¦ àªªà«àª²à«àª¸ (@AhmedabadPolice) July 17, 2023
What Is A Yellow Box Junction?
A Yellow Box Junction is easily recognizable by its distinctive yellow box filled with criss-cross yellow lines, painted on the road surface.
Its purpose is to prevent vehicles from blocking intersections, ensuring that traffic can flow freely without any obstructions.
According to the Highway Code rules outlined by the RAC (Royal Automobile Club), motorists must exercise caution when approaching a Yellow Box Junction.
It is crucial not to enter the junction unless there is sufficient space on the other side for your vehicle to completely cross the box without stopping.
This ensures that the box remains clear and accessible for other vehicles.
However, there is an exception to this rule. If a driver intends to turn right, they are permitted to enter the Yellow Box Junction and wait inside until their path to turn becomes clear of traffic. As long as the exit is clear, it is entirely legal to remain in the box until it is safe to proceed.
The introduction of yellow box junctions by the Ahmedabad Police is expected to have a positive impact on traffic congestion, improving overall traffic flow and reducing delays at junctions.
Motorists are urged to familiarize themselves with this new traffic control measure and abide by the rules to ensure a safer and more efficient driving experience.