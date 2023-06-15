BQPrimeNationIMD Issues Red Alert And Heavy Rainfall Warnings For These Places
IMD Issues Red Alert And Heavy Rainfall Warnings For These Places

The IMD issued a red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts here is the list of affected states in India by Cyclone 'Biparjoy'

15 Jun 2023, 12:01 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source : Freepik&nbsp;</p></div>
The cyclonic storm Biparjoy caused heavy rainfall and tidal waves in parts of India, particularly in Gujarat and Mumbai. IMD has issued a red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The authorities anticipate damages to infrastructure such as roads, light poles, and kutcha houses.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also shared the list of states and places where they have predicted light to extremely heavy rainfall, Wind alert.

Here Are The States That Will Get Affected By The Cyclone

Heavy Rainfall Warning For These States

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 15th June and 17th June over : 

  • Kachchh 

  • Devbhumi Dwarka 

  • Jamnagar 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall: 

  • Porbandar 

  • Rajkot 

  • Morbi & Junagarh 

Isolated to heavy rainfall is very likely over: 

  • Districts of Saurashtra 

  • North Gujarat 

Light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall Isolated places over: 

  • North Gujarat

  • Adjoining South Rajasthan on 16th June. 

  • Southeast Rajasthan 

  • Adjoining North Gujarat on 17th June. 

Wind Warning In These States: 

Wind warning along & off Saurashtra & Kutch coasts: 

  • Kachchh

  • Devbhumi Dwarka

  • Porbandar

  • Jamnagar

  • Rajkot

  • Junagarh and Morbi districts

  • Gulf of Kutch

Gale Wind Warning In These States:

Porbandar & Devbhoomi Dwarka district coasts during 15th afternoon to night along & off : 

  • Kachchh

  • Devbhumi Dwarka

  • Porbandar

  • Jamnagar

  • Rajkot

  • Junagarh and Morbi districts. 

