IMD Issues Red Alert And Heavy Rainfall Warnings For These Places
The IMD issued a red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts here is the list of affected states in India by Cyclone 'Biparjoy'
The cyclonic storm Biparjoy caused heavy rainfall and tidal waves in parts of India, particularly in Gujarat and Mumbai. IMD has issued a red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The authorities anticipate damages to infrastructure such as roads, light poles, and kutcha houses.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also shared the list of states and places where they have predicted light to extremely heavy rainfall, Wind alert.
Here Are The States That Will Get Affected By The Cyclone
Heavy Rainfall Warning For These States
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 15th June and 17th June over :
Kachchh
Devbhumi Dwarka
Jamnagar
Heavy to very heavy rainfall:
Porbandar
Rajkot
Morbi & Junagarh
Isolated to heavy rainfall is very likely over:
Districts of Saurashtra
North Gujarat
Light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall Isolated places over:
North Gujarat
Adjoining South Rajasthan on 16th June.
Southeast Rajasthan
Adjoining North Gujarat on 17th June.
Wind Warning In These States:
Wind warning along & off Saurashtra & Kutch coasts:
Kachchh
Devbhumi Dwarka
Porbandar
Jamnagar
Rajkot
Junagarh and Morbi districts
Gulf of Kutch
Gale Wind Warning In These States:
Porbandar & Devbhoomi Dwarka district coasts during 15th afternoon to night along & off :
Kachchh
Devbhumi Dwarka
Porbandar
Jamnagar
Rajkot
Junagarh and Morbi districts.