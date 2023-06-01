5 Upcoming Bikes And Two-Wheelers In India: Check Price, Launch Date And Features
In the vibrant landscape of the Indian motorcycle market, a host of highly anticipated bikes are set to make their debut.
June 2023 will witness an exciting transformation in India's entry-level premium bike segment. With upcoming releases from domestic titans, riders can expect thrilling bikes and two wheelers that offer performance, style, and affordability. Get ready for an incredible lineup of two-wheeled wonders on India's roads.
1. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Source: royalenfield.com
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a stylish and capable motorcycle known for its powerful 650cc parallel-twin engine, advanced features like dual-channel ABS and Pirelli tires, and classic design elements. It offers a smooth ride and an affordable price point, making it an appealing choice for riders of all levels of experience.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launch Date In India:
Expected to be launched in June 2023
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price In India:
The Standard variant is priced at ₹3.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Chrome variant is priced at ₹3.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Key Features:
Engine: 647.95cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin
Power: 47.65 bhp @ 7,150 rpm
Torque: 52 Nm @ 5,250 rpm
Transmission: 6-speed manual
ABS: Dual-channel
Tires: Pirelli for improved grip
Suspension: Upside-down front forks, twin rear shocks
Lighting: LED headlight and taillight
Instrument Cluster: Digital display
Styling: Classic with retro-modern design
Specifications: 648 cc, 23 kmpl mileage, 169 kmph top speed
Fuel Delivery: Fuel injection
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.7 litres
Emission Standard: BS6
Fuel Type: Petrol
2. Yamaha Neo: Electric Scooter
Yamaha Neo's to be introduced in the Indian Market in 2023.
The Yamaha Neo is an affordable, stylish, and practical electric scooter that caters to a wide range of riders, including students, commuters, and leisure riders. With its efficient battery, decent range, and convenient features, it offers a compelling option for those seeking an electric scooter in India.
Yamaha Neo Launch Date In India:
Yamaha Neo is expected to be launched in June 2023
Yamaha Neo Price In India:
Yamaha Neo Price ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Yamaha Neo Key Features:
Powerful Lithium-Ion Battery: The Yamaha Neo is equipped with a 50.4V, 19.2Ah lithium-ion battery
Impressive Range: With a single charge, the Yamaha Neo can cover up to 38.5 kilometers.
Convenient Charging: The scooter can be charged using a standard AC charger.
Direct Drive Hub-Mounted Electric Motor: The Neo's motor is located in the rear wheel hub, eliminating the need for gears or belts.
Quick and Controllable Acceleration: The electric motor of the Neo offers rapid and easily controlled acceleration.
Removable Battery: The Neo's lithium-ion battery is removable, enabling users to conveniently charge it either on or off the scooter.
Easy Maintenance: The Yamaha Neo is designed to be easy to maintain, minimizing the hassle and cost associated with upkeep.
3. Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar
Source: livewire.com
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar, an electrifying motorcycle that combines power, performance, and style.
Built on the innovative Arrow platform, it offers a sleek design, impressive acceleration, extended range, and a lightweight build.
Embrace the future of motorcycling with the LiveWire S2 Del Mar.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar Price In India
LiveWire S2 Del Mar will be priced at approximately Rs. 20 lakh in India, providing an estimation of its affordability.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Date In India:
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar is expected to be launch in June 2023
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Key Features:
Powerful Electric Motor: The LiveWire S2 Del Mar features a 60 kW (80 hp) electric motor, delivering 70 lb-ft of torque for an exhilarating ride.
Impressive Speed and Acceleration: With a top speed of 140 mph and 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, it offers a thrilling performance.
Extended Range: Enjoy up to 100 miles on a single charge, making longer rides possible.
Lightweight Design: Weighing just 340 pounds, it provides agile handling and maneuverability.
Distinctive Design: Inspired by flat track motorcycles, it combines style and functionality.
Superior Suspension and Tires: Equipped with USD fork, monoshock, 19-inch wheels, and Dunlop DT1 tires for a comfortable and controlled ride.
4. TVS Apache RTR 310
Source: tvsmotor.com
The TVS Apache RTR 310 is a highly popular sport bike in India, known for its powerful 312.2cc engine, sleek design, and advanced features. With its impressive performance and stylish aesthetics, it has become a favored choice among sport bike enthusiasts.
TVS Apache RTR 310 Launch In India:
TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to launch in June 2023.
TVS Apache RTR 310 Price In India:
The expected price TVS Apache RTR 310 is Rs 1.99 Lakh in India
TVS Apache RTR 310 Key Features:
312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine: The Apache RTR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of torque.
ABS : The Apache RTR 310 is available with a single-channel ABS system as an option.
Fully digital instrument cluster: The Apache RTR 310 is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster that displays information such as speed, RPM, fuel level, and engine temperature.
LED headlights: The Apache RTR 310 is equipped with LED headlights that provide excellent illumination at night.
LED taillights: The Apache RTR 310 is equipped with LED taillights that provide excellent visibility to other road users.
Upside-down front forks: The Apache RTR 310 is equipped with upside-down front forks that provide a smooth and comfortable ride.
Monoshock Rear Suspension: The Apache RTR 310 is equipped with a monoshock rear suspension that provides a smooth and comfortable ride.
17-inch Alloy Wheels: The Apache RTR 310 is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels that provide a good balance of performance and comfort.
5. Next-gen KTM 390 Duke
Source: ktm.com
The next-generation KTM 390 Duke is set to impress with its dual-tone paint, updated chassis, and advanced features like traction control and cornering ABS. Expect an exhilarating ride from this highly anticipated sub-500cc roadster motorcycle.
Next-gen KTM 390 Duke Launch In India:
Next-gen KTM 390 Duke is expected to be launched in India in June 2023.
Next-gen KTM 390 Duke Price In India:
The bike is expected to be priced around Rs 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Next-gen KTM 390 Duke Key Features:
Upgraded Electronics: Traction control system and cornering ABS.
Enhanced Lighting And Display: Full-LED lighting and Bluetooth-enabled color TFT display.
Revised Engine Design: Noticeably different engine casing and potential displacement increase.
Performance-Focused Transmission: Six-speed gearbox with quick-shifter and slipper clutch mechanism.
Get ready for an exciting lineup of motorcycles and scooters launching in India in June 2023. With powerful performance, stylish designs, and advanced features, these new models from Royal Enfield, Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, TVS, and KTM 390 Duke are set to redefine the riding experience.