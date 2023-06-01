5 Upcoming Bikes And Two-Wheelers In India: Check Price, Launch Date And Features

Yamaha Neo Key Features:

Powerful Lithium-Ion Battery: The Yamaha Neo is equipped with a 50.4V, 19.2Ah lithium-ion battery

Impressive Range: With a single charge, the Yamaha Neo can cover up to 38.5 kilometers.

Convenient Charging: The scooter can be charged using a standard AC charger.

Direct Drive Hub-Mounted Electric Motor: The Neo's motor is located in the rear wheel hub, eliminating the need for gears or belts.

Quick and Controllable Acceleration: The electric motor of the Neo offers rapid and easily controlled acceleration.

Removable Battery: The Neo's lithium-ion battery is removable, enabling users to conveniently charge it either on or off the scooter.