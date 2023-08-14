SpiceJet Independence Day Sale: Airfares Start At Just ₹1515, Check Details Here
Looking to travel soon? Check out SpiceJet's Independence Day Sale for amazing discounts on airfare!
SpiceJet is currently offering discounted airfares starting at ₹1515, which includes seat selection and a flight voucher valued at ₹2000.
On Monday, the airline shared a tweet saying, "Give flight to your freedom with SpiceJet's Independence Day Sale. Unbeatable airfares starting at just ₹1515 (inclusive of all taxes). Book your tickets now and avail exciting offers — Get a free flight voucher worth ₹2000 and reserve your preferred seats for just ₹15."
Independence Day Sale Offer Details
Spicejet also mentioned that the sale date is from August 14 to August 20, 2023 and the travel period is August 15, 2023 to March 30 2024.
Customers have the option to reserve their preferred seats for a fee of ₹15 when availing this offer. This offer allows travelers to visit multiple destinations at a discounted price. It includes the convenience of choosing their seats and receiving an additional flight voucher, enhancing the overall travel experience. Here are the terms & condition by SpiceJet for the offer.
About The SpiceJet Offer
The sale offer will be available from August 14, 2023, at 12:01 AM to August 20, 2023, at 11:59 PM.
The sale offer is valid from August 15, 2023, to March 30, 2024, exclusively during the travel period.
The sale offer applies only to specific domestic flights that are direct and one-way.
Seats for this offer are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
The sale fare is only valid for saver fares. The sale offer does not apply to special fares.
The sale fare is not valid for group bookings.
Bookings made under the sale fare are eligible for a refund, with appropriate cancellation fees.
This offer is not eligible for combination with any other offers.
Blackout dates are applicable.
Flight schedules and timings may be adjusted due to regulatory approvals and possible changes.
Bookings must be made during the "Offer Period" (including both dates).
The sale fare is available on all SpiceJet platforms and select travel agents.
The company can change or cancel the offer anytime without notice.
For more details regarding this offer and additional terms and conditions, kindly visit the Spicejet website.