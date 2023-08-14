SpiceJet Independence Day Sale: Airfares Start At Just ₹1515, Check Details Here

SpiceJet is currently offering discounted airfares starting at ₹1515, which includes seat selection and a flight voucher valued at ₹2000.

On Monday, the airline shared a tweet saying, "Give flight to your freedom with SpiceJet's Independence Day Sale. Unbeatable airfares starting at just ₹1515 (inclusive of all taxes). Book your tickets now and avail exciting offers — Get a free flight voucher worth ₹2000 and reserve your preferred seats for just ₹15."