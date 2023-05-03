How To Book Taj Mahal Night-Viewing Tickets Online? A Step-By-Step Guide
Discover a new glimpse of the Taj Mahal with an insightful and amazing night tour.
Walking into the Taj, in the broad daylight is a casual experience that one can witness on any visit. However, travel enthusiasts, historians, and archaeologists can be a part of a rare night Taj tour that happens only five times a month.
Earlier, the tickets for the night viewing of one of the seven wonders of the world were only available at the Archaeological Survey of India (A.S.I.) office in Agra between 10 am and 6 am. Now, the A.S.I has started the sale of the tickets online. As per a TOI report, the offline sales of tickets will close soon.
How To Book Taj Mahal Night Viewing Tickets Online?
Step 1: Visit the website - https://asi.paygov.org.in/
Step 2: Select the city name >> Agra.
Step 3: In the Monuments section, select Taj Mahal Night View.
Step 4: Next, select the date and time of the visit and click on proceed.
Step 5: Fill in all the required details, upload the required documents, and make the payment.
Documents Required:
Photocopy of ID and address proof
Photocopy of Passport (In case of foreigners)
Taj Mahal Night Viewing Price
Adult: ₹ 510/- (Indians)
Adult: ₹ 750/- (Foreigners)
Child (3-15 years): ₹- 500/- (Foreigners and Indians)
Visitors can book the ticket one day before their visit and are required to reach Shilpgram 30 minutes before their visit time. They are requested to carry their ID proof during the visit. The tour lasts for 30 minutes.
Kindly note that there are 8 tour batches, and each batch comprises 50 individuals maximum. The tours are from 20:30 hrs to 00:30 hrs. The tickets are non-refundable.