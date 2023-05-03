How To Book Taj Mahal Night-Viewing Tickets Online? A Step-By-Step Guide

Walking into the Taj, in the broad daylight is a casual experience that one can witness on any visit. However, travel enthusiasts, historians, and archaeologists can be a part of a rare night Taj tour that happens only five times a month.

Earlier, the tickets for the night viewing of one of the seven wonders of the world were only available at the Archaeological Survey of India (A.S.I.) office in Agra between 10 am and 6 am. Now, the A.S.I has started the sale of the tickets online. As per a TOI report, the offline sales of tickets will close soon.