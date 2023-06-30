Boxing Champion Mary Kom Named Global Indian Icon At U.K.-India Awards

Sporting legend and India’s first-ever Olympic medalist in women’s boxing, Mary Kom, has been honored with the Global Indian Icon of the Year award at the annual U.K.-India Awards in Windsor, south-eastern England.

The 40-year-old former Rajya Sabha member spoke of her 20-year journey of hard work and devoting her life to boxing as she accepted the award from Indian High Commissioner to the U.K. Vikram Doraiswami at a gala ceremony on Thursday night.

“I have been fighting for 20 years, putting in so much effort, hard work in my life, in boxing, it means a lot... making sacrifice for my country, for my family. I really thank from the bottom of my heart for this recognition,” she said.