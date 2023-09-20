BMC Warns About 13 Old And Dangerous Bridges In Mumbai; Check List Here

In June 2023, one side of the Delisle Bridge near Lower Parel station in Mumbai was thrown open to traffic. The BMC said the west side carriageway of Delisle Bridge is now operational as per instructions from Mumbai police, while the east side carriageway will be opened for traffic by July end because some works are pending.

After this partial opening, motorists can travel towards Western Railway Workshop from Peninsula Corporate Park but cannot go towards Currey Road as work on that side is pending. The bridge was shut for traffic in 2018 on the basis of a structural audit report submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, after which it was demolished in phases.