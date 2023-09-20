BMC Warns About 13 Old And Dangerous Bridges In Mumbai; Check List Here
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a list of 13 bridges categorised as 'old' and 'dangerous'.
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday has categorised 13 bridges as 'old' and 'dangerous'. Most of these bridges are over railway lines. All these are 100-years-old structures and in dilapidated condition.
List of Old & Dangerous Bridges in Mumbai
This list has been prepared by the Chief Engineer (Bridge), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The 13 listed bridges are:
Ghatkopar Railway Bridge (Rail Over Bridge)
Currey Road Railway Bridge
Byculla Railway Bridge
Marine Lines Railway Bridge
Sandhurst Road Railway Bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road)
French Railway Bridge (between Grant Road and Charney Road)
Kennedy Railway Bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road)
Falkland Railway Bridge (between Grant Road and Mumbai Central)
Bellasis Railway Bridge (pass Mumbai Central Station)
Mahalakshmi Steel Railway Bridge
Prabhadevi-Carol Railway Bridge
Lokmanya Tilak Railway Bridge, Dadar
à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µ à¤§à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¥#BMC #BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/lv2m7JRqjN— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 20, 2023
According to the BMC officials, bridge at Curry Road Station, Chinchpokli Railway Station on Sane Guruji Marg (Arthur Road) and Mandlik Bridge on Railway Lines at Byculla, will not be able to take weight that exceeds more tha 16 tonnes. This includes devotees and combined weight of vehicles.
BMC's work on Delisle Bridge near Lower Parel
In June 2023, one side of the Delisle Bridge near Lower Parel station in Mumbai was thrown open to traffic. The BMC said the west side carriageway of Delisle Bridge is now operational as per instructions from Mumbai police, while the east side carriageway will be opened for traffic by July end because some works are pending.
After this partial opening, motorists can travel towards Western Railway Workshop from Peninsula Corporate Park but cannot go towards Currey Road as work on that side is pending. The bridge was shut for traffic in 2018 on the basis of a structural audit report submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, after which it was demolished in phases.