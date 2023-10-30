Blackstone To Acquire Majority Stake In CARE Hospitals For $ 700 million

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone have acquired 72.5 per cent in Care Hospitals at an enterprise value of Rs 6,600 crore.

Besides, in a separate deal, CARE Hospitals and TPG will acquire an 80 per cent stake in Kerala-based KIMSHEALTH entailing an outgo of around $ 400 million, a source confirmed.

Blackstone will put in $ 300 million and TPG the rest $ 100 million as part of the arrangement.