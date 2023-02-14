BJP Has Nothing To Hide: Amit Shah On Adani Row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party has "nothing to hide" as he rebuffed allegations of crony capitalism made by the opposition regarding the Adani row.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. On behalf of the members of the Indian cabinet, when the Supreme Court seizes the matter then it wouldn't be correct for me to comment on it," Shah told news agency ANI.

"However, the BJP has nothing to hide in this, nor to be scared of anything," he added.