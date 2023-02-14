BJP Has Nothing To Hide: Amit Shah On Adani Row
The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter, says Shah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party has "nothing to hide" as he rebuffed allegations of crony capitalism made by the opposition regarding the Adani row.
"The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. On behalf of the members of the Indian cabinet, when the Supreme Court seizes the matter then it wouldn't be correct for me to comment on it," Shah told news agency ANI.
"However, the BJP has nothing to hide in this, nor to be scared of anything," he added.
Shares of Adani Group companies tumbled after Hindenburg Research alleged governance issues at the group. The conglomerate called the allegations "malicious" and aimed at damaging the now-withdrawn follow-on offer of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Opposition parties have demanded through investigation, raising allegations of crony capitalism.
Rejecting the allegations, the home minister said the opposition parties can move court and that "truth always emerges regardless of conspiracies".
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.