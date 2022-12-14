ADVERTISEMENT
Birendra Saraf Named New Advocate General Of Maharashtra

(Source: Bombay Bar Association website)
(Source: Bombay Bar Association website)
Maharashtra cabinet has approved the appointment of senior lawyer Birendra Saraf as the new advocate general of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The cabinet, which met on Tuesday, accepted the resignation of incumbent Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, the official said.

Kumbhakoni has been holding this position since 2017. He was appointed by Devendra Fadnavis during his tenure as chief minister.

