Bihar Caste Survey Reveals OBCs, EBCs Nearly Two-Thirds Of Population

Bhattacharya also pointed out that the Mandal recommendations for job reservation were based on the 1931 census which had placed the percentage of backwards at 52%, "but we can see the population has gone up since … this means there has to be a fresh thinking on the issue".

The opposition BJP, however, voiced dissatisfaction with the caste survey, stressing that it did not give an idea of the 'changed social and economic realities' over the years.