Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Ticket Booking Begins: Check Route, Fare, Stops & Timetable

On June 27, PM Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains in India via video-conferencing. The five new Vande Bharat trains are

Bhopal Indore Vande Bharat Express

Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express

Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

The Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will be the third Vande Bharat express for Madhya Pradesh and is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to three hours.

The train will run six days a week except on Sundays.