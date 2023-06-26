Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Ticket Booking Begins: Check Route, Fare, Stops & Timetable
On June 27, PM Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat trains including the Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express.
On June 27, PM Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains in India via video-conferencing. The five new Vande Bharat trains are
Bhopal Indore Vande Bharat Express
Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express
Bhopal Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express
Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express
Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
The Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will be the third Vande Bharat express for Madhya Pradesh and is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to three hours.
The train will run six days a week except on Sundays.
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Latest Update
The booking for the Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat express has now begun and you can go to the IRCTC app or website to book your tickets.
Scroll down to check the stops & timetable of the train.
On June 24, the West Central Railway successfully conducted the trial run of the Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamalapati Junction to Jabalpur and announced the arrival of two more Vande Bharat trains for Madhya Pradesh.
Let's find out some important details about Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express.
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 20912: Bhopal To Indore
Train Number 20911: Indore To Bhopal
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Stoppages
Train Number 20912 starting from Bhopal Junction will halt at the following stations
Ujjain Junction
Indore Junction
Train Number 20911 starting from Indore Junction will halt at the following stations
Ujjain Junction
Bhopal Junction
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Timings
As per the IRCTC schedule, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Bhopal will depart at 19:25 and reach Indore station at 22:31. During the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Indore station will depart at 06:30 and reach Bhopal station at 09:35.
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train Number 20912
Train Number 20911
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The fare for an AC chair from Bhopal to Indore will be Rs 910 (inclusive of Rs 242 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 1600. (inclusive of Rs 264 catering charges)
The fare for an AC chair from Indore to Bhopal will be Rs 810 (inclusive of Rs 142 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 1510. (inclusive of Rs 175 catering charges)
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express: Coaches
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will have 8 coaches. The train has sliding doors to open on platforms, comfortable chairs, and big TV screens for entertainment. The train is also fitted with Kavach anti-crash device. The train also has a pantry car that serves meals and refreshments to passengers.