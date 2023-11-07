'Bharat Atta' Launched: All You Need To Know About Sale of Wheat Flour At Subsidised Rate

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Centre on Monday formally launched the sale of wheat flour at a subsidised rate of Rs 27.50 per kg under the brand name 'Bharat Atta' across the country to provide relief to consumers from high prices.

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal flagged off 100 mobile vans for the sale of wheat flour from Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

'Bharat Atta' will be sold through cooperatives NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar via 800 mobile vans and 2,000-odd outlets spread across the country.

"This is the latest among a series of steps taken by the GoI for the welfare of ordinary consumers. The launch of retail sale of ‘Bharat’ brand Atta will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates and will help in continued moderation of prices of this important food item," an official statement said.