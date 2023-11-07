'Bharat Atta' Launched: All You Need To Know About Sale of Wheat Flour At Subsidised Rate
The subsidised rate is lower than the prevailing market rate of Rs 36-70 per kg, depending on the quality and location.
Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Centre on Monday formally launched the sale of wheat flour at a subsidised rate of Rs 27.50 per kg under the brand name 'Bharat Atta' across the country to provide relief to consumers from high prices.
The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal flagged off 100 mobile vans for the sale of wheat flour from Kartavya Path, New Delhi.
'Bharat Atta' will be sold through cooperatives NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar via 800 mobile vans and 2,000-odd outlets spread across the country.
"This is the latest among a series of steps taken by the GoI for the welfare of ordinary consumers. The launch of retail sale of ‘Bharat’ brand Atta will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates and will help in continued moderation of prices of this important food item," an official statement said.
à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²,#BharatAtta à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤² à¤¹à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/0TUoKw4KpD— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 6, 2023
In February, the government had carried out a pilot sale of 18,000 tonnes of 'Bharat Atta' at Rs 29.50 per kilogramme through these cooperatives in few outlets as part of the Price Stabalisation Fund scheme, news agency PTI reported.
"Now that we have tested and been successful, we decided to do a formal launch so that everywhere in the country can get atta at Rs 27.50 per kg," Piyush Goyal said.
"The sale of wheat flour during the test run was less as it was retailed only through a few outlets. However, there will be a better pick up this time as the product will be sold via 800 mobile vans and 2,000 outlets of these three agencies across the country," he said.
Goyal said about 2.5 lakh tonnes of wheat will be allocated from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Rs 21.50 per kg to Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar. They will convert it into wheat flour and sell at Rs 27.50 per kg under the brand 'Bharat Atta'.
The minister further said that the government's intervention of selling few essential commodities -- chana dal, tomato and onion -- at a subsidised rate is yielding good results in controlling the price rise.
Ministers of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, and senior officials of Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar were present at the event.
(With PTI inputs)