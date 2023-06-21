BESCOM Asks Consumers To Do This Instead Of Searching 'Seva Sindhu' While Registering For Electricity Scheme
According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, 8,16,631 consumers have enrolled for the Gruha Jyothi Scheme.
Karnataka government's Gruha Jyothi Scheme, which will provide free electricity of up to 200 units to domestic consumers has received more than 8 lakh applications as of June 20.
To help more people avail the benefits of the scheme, state-owned BESCOM has been sharing tips on its social media account.
In one of its posts, BESCOM has asked consumers to not search for 'Seva Sindhu' for registering for Gruha Jyothi Scheme. Instead, they should visit the exclusive website dedicated for registration.
BESCOM has also clarified that consumers need not upload any documents while applying for the scheme. All they need is their electricity account number, Aadhaar number and mobile number.
The registration for the scheme, which is one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in Karnataka began on Sunday, June 18.
"On Day 1, nearly 96,305 consumers registered which rose to 3,34,845 on Day 2 while Day 3 has seen nearly 3,85,481 registrations," an official statement said.
The scheme is set to be launched on August 1, 2023.