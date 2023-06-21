BESCOM Asks Consumers To Do This Instead Of Searching 'Seva Sindhu' While Registering For Electricity Scheme

Karnataka government's Gruha Jyothi Scheme, which will provide free electricity of up to 200 units to domestic consumers has received more than 8 lakh applications as of June 20.

According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, 8,16,631 consumers have enrolled for the Gruha Jyothi Scheme.

To help more people avail the benefits of the scheme, state-owned BESCOM has been sharing tips on its social media account.

In one of its posts, BESCOM has asked consumers to not search for 'Seva Sindhu' for registering for Gruha Jyothi Scheme. Instead, they should visit the exclusive website dedicated for registration.