Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport's T2 To Commence International Operations From Aug. 31

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru’s Terminal 2 is set to commence its international operations, with the first flight scheduled on August 31.

Passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal, the Bangalore International Airport Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday.

BAIL said that IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.

"All international flights departing and arriving from 10:45 hrs onwards on August 31 will transition from T1 and start operating from T2, marking a significant milestone for BLR Airport," the statement said.

Terminal 2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 International and 2 Indian).

MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Hari Marar, said," “The commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 represents a major milestone for BLR Airport. With this move, international operations will be exclusive to T2, while our domestic operations will be divided between T1 and T2'.