Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport's T2 To Commence International Operations From Aug. 31
BAIL said that IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru’s Terminal 2 is set to commence its international operations, with the first flight scheduled on August 31.
Passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal, the Bangalore International Airport Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday.
"All international flights departing and arriving from 10:45 hrs onwards on August 31 will transition from T1 and start operating from T2, marking a significant milestone for BLR Airport," the statement said.
Terminal 2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 International and 2 Indian).
MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Hari Marar, said," “The commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 represents a major milestone for BLR Airport. With this move, international operations will be exclusive to T2, while our domestic operations will be divided between T1 and T2'.
T2 is designed to handle increased passenger traffic efficiently and with its modern infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and passenger-centric amenities, it aims to offer a comfortable and seamless travel experience for all passengers, the statement said.
The terminal features spacious check-in counters and self-baggage drop counters to facilitate swift and hassle-free check-in processes. Passengers arriving at T2 can expect easy transfers, streamlined immigration and customs procedures, it added.
To enhance accessibility to T2, an additional 4.4KM-long access road called the 'Terminal Boulevard' was inaugurated earlier this year.
This road connects to T2 departures and arrivals, providing a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Passengers arriving at T2 can be conveniently picked up by their cars at the parking area.
Complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2 for passenger convenience, the statement said.
About Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2
Referred to as the ‘Terminal in a Garden’, T2 is a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru.
The terminal is meant to be a “walk in the garden”, with passengers travelling through 10,000+ square metres of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens built through indigenous technology.
Located to the eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 square meters of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.