Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Ticket Booking Begins: Check Route, Fare, Stops & Timetable

On June 26, The Ministry of Railways confirmed about the launch of five new Vande Bharat Express trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has now returned from his international visit will flag off the following five new Vande Bharat trains on June 27 via video-conferencing.

Bhopal Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal Indore Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express

Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express which will cover a distance of 490 km, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to around six hours and 25 minutes.

This will also be Karnataka's second Vande Bharat Express, the first being the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.