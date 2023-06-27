Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Ticket Booking Begins: Check Route, Fare, Stops & Timetable
On June 27, PM Narendra Modi will flag off Karnataka's second Vande Bharat Express train connecting Bengaluru and Dharwad.
On June 26, The Ministry of Railways confirmed about the launch of five new Vande Bharat Express trains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has now returned from his international visit will flag off the following five new Vande Bharat trains on June 27 via video-conferencing.
Bhopal Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express
Bhopal Indore Vande Bharat Express
Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express
Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express
Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express which will cover a distance of 490 km, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to around six hours and 25 minutes.
This will also be Karnataka's second Vande Bharat Express, the first being the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Latest Update
The booking for the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express has now begun and you can go to the IRCTC app or website to book your tickets.
The trial run of this Vande Bharat train was conducted on 19th June 2023, with a composition of 8 coaches. The trial run commenced from KSR Bengaluru upto Dharwad and then return journey to KSR Bengaluru.
Let's find out some important details about Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express.
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 20661: KSR Bengaluru To Dharwar
Train Number 20662: Dharwar To KSR Bengaluru
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Stoppages
Train Number 20661 starting from KSR Bengaluru will halt at the following stations
Yesvantpur Junction
Davangere
SSS Hubballi Junction
Dharwad
Train Number 20662 starting from Dharwar will halt at the following stations
SSS Hubballi Junction
Davangere
Yesvantpur Junction
KSR Bengaluru
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Timings
As per the IRCTC schedule, the Vande Bharat Express starting from KSR Bengakuru will depart at 05:45 and reach Dharwad station at 12:10. During the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Dharwad will depart at 19:45 and reach CSMT at 13:15.
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train Number 20661
Train Number 20662
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The fare for an AC chair from KSR Bengaluru To Dharwad will be Rs 1185 (inclusive of Rs 142 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 2265. (inclusive of Rs 175 catering charges)
The fare for an AC chair from Dharwad to KSR Bengaluru will be Rs 1350 (inclusive of Rs 308 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 2460. (inclusive of Rs 369 catering charges)
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: Coaches
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will have 8 coaches. The train has sliding doors to open on platforms, comfortable chairs, and big TV screens for entertainment. The train is also fitted with Kavach anti-crash device. The train also has a pantry car that serves meals and refreshments to passengers.
More About Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will be operated by the South Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways. It will be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The train is expected to carry around 1,200 passengers per day.