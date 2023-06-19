Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Trial Run Begins: Check Launch Date, Ticket Price, Stops & More

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat started its journey from the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Train Station in Bengaluru at 5:45 am on June 19. With an estimated travel time of 6 hours and 55 minutes, the train departed Bengaluru at 5:45 am. and will arrive at Dharwad by 12:40 pm. After departing Dharwad at 1:15 p.m., it is scheduled to reach Bengaluru by 8:10 pm.

According to South Western Railway sources, 90% of the track has been upgraded to allow the train to go at 110 km/h and the remaining will be upgraded by July this year.

The commercial operations of the train is likely to start fron June 26, 2023.