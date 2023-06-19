Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Trial Run Begins: Check Launch Date, Ticket Price, Stops & More
Karnataka's second Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on June 26, 2023. Here are the details.
Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and the twin cities of Huballi-Dharwad on Monday began its trial run. The trial run commenced from KSR Bengaluru City Junction up to Dharwad and then returned to KSR Bengaluru. This is Karnataka's second Vande Bharat train.
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: Trial Run, Launch Date
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat started its journey from the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Train Station in Bengaluru at 5:45 am on June 19. With an estimated travel time of 6 hours and 55 minutes, the train departed Bengaluru at 5:45 am. and will arrive at Dharwad by 12:40 pm. After departing Dharwad at 1:15 p.m., it is scheduled to reach Bengaluru by 8:10 pm.
According to South Western Railway sources, 90% of the track has been upgraded to allow the train to go at 110 km/h and the remaining will be upgraded by July this year.
The commercial operations of the train is likely to start fron June 26, 2023.
Watch the Trial run of Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat: Route, Stoppages
The eight coach Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat express will cover the distance of 487.47 kilometers and it will run on all days barring Tuesday. The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express probable stops will be as follows
KSR Bengaluru
Yesvantpur Jn
Davangere
Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Junction (SSS Hubballi Junction)
Dharwad
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The fares for the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express have not yet been officially announced. However, it is expected that the fares will be similar to those of the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. These fares are inclusive of meals. It is possible that the fares for the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will be slightly lower, as the distance between the two cities is shorter.
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat: Details
The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will be operated by the South Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways. It will be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The train is expected to carry around 1,200 passengers per day. Some facilities include On-board WiFi, Infotainment System, Electric outlets, Reading light, Seat Pockets, Bottle Holder, Tray Table.
The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express is a welcome development for the people of Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad. The train is expected to provide a much-needed boost to connectivity between the two cities.