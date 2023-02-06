Bengaluru-Based Composer Ricky Kej Wins Third Grammy Award, Dedicates Honour To India

Music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, has won his third Grammy Award for the album 'Divine Tides' and dedicated the honour to his home country, India.

The U.S.-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the duo earned the gramophone trophy in the best immersive audio album winner category. They had won a Grammy in the best new age album category for the same album last year.