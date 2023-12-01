Bengaluru: 48 Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated From Premises Safely

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited one of the schools which received the bomb threat. He took information from the school and the police about the situation.

"I was a bit dismayed after seeing the news on TV, as some schools I know and the one near my house were also mentioned. So I went out to check. The police have shown me the mail. Prima facie, it appears to be fake (hoax). I spoke to the police... But we should be cautious. Parents are a bit worried, no need to worry. Police are looking into it," he said. Shivakumar appealed to parents not to worry and said their children would be safe.