Bank Holidays July 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days This Month; Full List Here

Banks in the country will be closed for as many as 15 days in July 2023.

The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes eight holidays under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' along with the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Banks are open for business on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Customers planning to visit the bank in July 2023 should take note of these bank closures to plan their visits effectively.

However, even during these holidays, account holders will continue to have access to online banking services.