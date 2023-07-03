Bank Holidays July 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days This Month; Full List Here
Customers planning to visit the bank in July 2023 should take note of these bank closures to plan their visits effectively.
Banks in the country will be closed for as many as 15 days in July 2023.
The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes eight holidays under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' along with the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
Banks are open for business on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
However, even during these holidays, account holders will continue to have access to online banking services.
Bank Holidays In July: Full List
July 5
Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday.
July 6
Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (M.H.I.P): Banks in Aizawl will be closed on the occasion of Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl.
July 11
Ker Puja: Banks in Agartala will be closed on the occasion of Ker Puja.
July 13
Bhanu Jayanti: Banks in Gangtok will be closed on Bhanu Jayanti.
July 17
U Tirot Sing Day: Banks will be closed in Shillong on the occasion of U Tirot Sing Day.
July 21
Drukpa Tshe-zi: Banks in Gangtok will be closed on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi.
July 28
Ashoora: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on the occasion of Ashoora.
July 29
Muharram (Tajiya): Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Shimla will be closed on the occasion of Muharram (Tajiya).
Apart from the above dates, the bank will remain closed on the following weekends: July 2, 8, 9, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30