Bank Holidays In June 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days; Full List Here

Banks will be shut for as many as 12 days in the upcoming month of June, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

According to RBI's Holiday List, six of these holidays come under 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act' and the other days include second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Customers who are planning to visit the bank in June 2023 should take note of the bank closures to effectively plan their visits. However, even during these holidays, account holders will continue to have access to online banking services such as net banking and mobile banking.