Bank Holidays In June 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days; Full List Here
Customers who are planning to visit the bank in the coming month should take note of the days when banks will remain shut.
Banks will be shut for as many as 12 days in the upcoming month of June, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
According to RBI's Holiday List, six of these holidays come under 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act' and the other days include second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
Customers who are planning to visit the bank in June 2023 should take note of the bank closures to effectively plan their visits. However, even during these holidays, account holders will continue to have access to online banking services such as net banking and mobile banking.
List Of Bank Holidays In June
June 15: YMA Day/Raja Sankranti: Banks in Mizoram and Odisha will remain closed on the occasion of the Young Mizo Association Day (Y.M.A.) and Raja Sankranti.
June 20: Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: Bank in Manipur and Odisha will remain closed on the occasion of Kang (Rathajatra) and Ratha Yatra.
June 26: Kharchi Puja: Bank will remain closed in Tripura on the occasion of Kharchi Puja.
June 28: Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha): Banks will remain shut in Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala on the occasion of Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha).
June 29: Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha): Banks in all Indian states will be shut except for Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim and Kerala.
June 30: Remna Ni: Banks in Mizoram and Odisha will remain closed on the occasion of the Remna Ni.
Apart from the above dates, banks will remain closed on the following weekends: June 4, 10, 11, 18, 24, 25.