Bank Holidays In August 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days; Check Holiday List
It is crucial for customers to plan their financial chores in advance to avoid any inconveniences.
The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes eight holidays under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' along with the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
On August 15, banks will be closed nationwide on the occasion of Independence Day. There are state-specific holidays as well that will affect banking operations in different regions:
Bank Holidays In August: Full List
August 8 (Tuesday): Tendong Lho Rum Faat - Banks will remain closed in Sikkim on this day.
August 15 (Tuesday): Independence Day - Banks will be closed nationwide in observance of Independence Day, a day of historical significance for the country.
August 16 (Wednesday): Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) - Banks in Maharashtra will observe a holiday on this occasion.
August 18 (Friday): Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - Banks in Assam will remain closed.
August 28 (Monday): First Onam - Banking services in Kerala will be unavailable on this day.
August 29 (Tuesday): Thiruvonam - Banks in Kerala will observe a holiday on this auspicious festival.
August 30 (Wednesday): Raksha Bandhan - Banks in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on this day.
August 31 (Thursday): Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol - Banking operations in Uttarakhand, Assam, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh will be suspended on this day.
Plan ahead and use digital banking options like net banking, mobile banking, or Whatsapp banking to manage finances smoothly during the extended August 2023 bank holidays, to ensure a hassle-free experience.
In the month of July, banks in the country were closed for as many as 15 days.