Bank Holiday On Eid-E-Milad: Banks To Remain Closed In Several States; Check Dates Here
The Eid-E-Milad bank holiday falls under RBI's Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.
Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad. The festival is observed as the birthday of Islamic Prophet Muhammad.
The Eid-E-Milad bank holiday falls under RBI's Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. It is important to note that some public and private banks will be shut on September 27 while others will observe closure on September 28.
This is because, this year, Eid-E-Milad or Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will begin on the evening of September 27 and end on the evening of September 28.
Eid-E-Milad Bank Holiday: Check State Wise List
The Banks will remain closed on the following dates in the following states:
September 27: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala will remain closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed).
September 28: Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand will be closed due to Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi - (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat).
September 29: The Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi is Indrajatra. On this day, the banks will remain closed in Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023
Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, is the observance of the birth of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated by Muslims around the world and is considered one of the most significant events in the Islamic calendar for many communities.
The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi varies among different cultures and traditions within the Muslim world.
The date of this observance is based on the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi' al-Awwal. However, the exact date varies each year in the Gregorian calendar due to the difference between lunar and solar calendar systems.