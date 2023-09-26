Bank Holiday On Eid-E-Milad: Banks To Remain Closed In Several States; Check Dates Here

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad. The festival is observed as the birthday of Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

The Eid-E-Milad bank holiday falls under RBI's Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. It is important to note that some public and private banks will be shut on September 27 while others will observe closure on September 28.

This is because, this year, Eid-E-Milad or Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will begin on the evening of September 27 and end on the evening of September 28.