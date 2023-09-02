Balasore Accident: CBI Arrests Three Railway Officials For Culpable Homicide, Destruction Of Evidence

The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against three arrested Railways officials for alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident case, officials said.

The CBI had arrested the three—Senior Section Engineer (Signals) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Amir Khand and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district—on July 7 in connection with its probe in the accident involving three trains which left 296 people dead and over 1,200 injured.