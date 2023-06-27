Bakri Eid 2023: Stock Market Holiday On June 29 Instead Of June 28; Check Details

Stock Market Holiday 2023: In observance of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Thursday, June 29.

Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for June 28.

"As per the attached notification of Maharashtra general administration department dated June 26, 2023 regarding change in holiday on account of Bakri ID (Id-Ul-Zuha) on June 29, 2023 and in partial modification to Exchange circular download reference no. NSE/CMTR/54757 dated December 08, 2022 members may kindly note the change in trading holiday in June 2023," an NSE circular dated June 27 said.