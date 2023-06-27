Bakri Eid 2023: Stock Market Holiday On June 29 Instead Of June 28; Check Details
The domestic stock exchanges will remain shut on Thursday on account of Bakrid.
Stock Market Holiday 2023: In observance of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Thursday, June 29.
Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for June 28.
"As per the attached notification of Maharashtra general administration department dated June 26, 2023 regarding change in holiday on account of Bakri ID (Id-Ul-Zuha) on June 29, 2023 and in partial modification to Exchange circular download reference no. NSE/CMTR/54757 dated December 08, 2022 members may kindly note the change in trading holiday in June 2023," an NSE circular dated June 27 said.
This is the only trading holiday for both the leading exchanges in the month of June 2023. Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will also remain closed on Bakrid 2023, according to information on the Bombay Stock Exchange website.
The next stock market holiday will fall on August 15, 2023 on Independence Day.
It is important to note that all pending orders, including limit orders and stop-loss orders, will be carried forward to the next trading day following the holiday closure.
Eid Al Adha 2023
Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, holds great significance among the Muslim community.
It is one of the two most prominent festivals celebrated by Muslims, with the other being Eid Al Fitr.
The date of Eid Al Adha varies every year according to the Islamic calendar. During the month of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, many Muslims perform Hajj.
On the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, Eid Al Adha is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm.
Eid Al Adha is a day of prayer and thanksgiving for God's mercy, commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.
Muslims around the world come together to offer prayers to Allah and then perform the sacrifice of an animal, traditionally a permissible food animal.
The food from the sacrifice is distributed among relatives, friends, and those in need. People dress in traditional attire, exchange gifts, and spend quality time with family and loved ones, cherishing the spirit of the festival.