Aviation Safety Experts Claim Fire-Safety Lapse At Chennai Airport, Write To AAI

He added, "There is no sign or indication that shows that the exits are closed and should not be used in the event of an emergency exit nor are alternative exits marked or provided."

Drawing a parallel with the lapse in the Uphaar Cinema tragedy on 13th June 1997, Singh said, "One of the reasons for the high casualty in the Uphaar Cinema tragedy was the fact that the exits from the cinema were locked."

"The sealed exits at the airport have the potential of causing harm to the occupants in the event of smoke and/fire. Death due to inhalation of smoke is the fastest, typically in a few minutes," he said.