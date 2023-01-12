Auto Industry Needs To Enhance Safety Features To Reduce Road Accident Deaths: Gadkari

"In the scrapping thing, 33% reduction in raw material cost for auto companies, 10-12% boost in sales....and even your turnover will increase because the people who are going to scrap, 100% they are going to purchase a new vehicle," he said, estimating an increase in sales by up to 24% due to the scrappage policy.

He suggested that companies should give discounts to people looking to buy new vehicles, who show their scrappage certificates.