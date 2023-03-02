Authorities Lift Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR After AQI Improves
Pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in the Delhi-National Capital Region under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the air quality improved in the last few days.
Pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in the Delhi-National Capital Region under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the air quality improved in the last few days, according to officials.
All actions as envisaged under Stage-I will continue and be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the National Capital Region, they said on Wednesday.
Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) improved from 291 on Feb. 26 to 178 on March 1, according to an AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board.
"...forecast by IMD/IITM indicate the overall AQI of Delhi to be in 'moderate' category in the coming days," the Commission for Air Quality Management said in a statement.
In light of the improving overall AQI of Delhi-NCR, the GRAP sub-committee accordingly decided to roll back actions under Stage II of GRAP ('Very Poor' AQI) in the entire NCR with immediate effect, the commission said.
Based on earlier decisions of the sub-committee for invoking actions under the GRAP order dated Oct. 19, 2022, for invoking actions under Stage II, was revoked on Feb. 1 this year.
Further, actions under Stage II of GRAP were re-implemented on Feb. 16 in view of the air quality forecasts by IITM/ IMD predicting the overall AQI of Delhi to deteriorate from Feb. 17, it said.
The commission has advised people to keep the engines of their vehicles properly tuned, maintain proper air pressure in the tyres of vehicles, and keep PUC certificates of their vehicles up to date.