Attention Aadhaar Card Holders! UIDAI Is Offering This Service For Free For A Limited Time Period

For this purpose, the UIDAI has initiated a free updation of the Aadhaar card documents facility for Indians.

Residents can update and upload the documents of identity proof and address proof to revalidate their demographic details, especially if the Aadhaar is issued 10 years ago and the details are not updated since.

Citizens can now update their Aadhaar card documents at zero cost until September 30, an extension was given from the previous deadline of June 14.