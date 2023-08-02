Attention Aadhaar Card Holders! UIDAI Is Offering This Service For Free For A Limited Time Period
An extension was given to upload your documents supporting Aadhaar and update details for free till September 30.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged Aadhaar card holders to update their card with the required documents at least once in a decade from their enrollment date.
This process to update the Aadhaar card with the supported document is significant as it ensures accurate data is recorded in the database.
The Good News
For this purpose, the UIDAI has initiated a free updation of the Aadhaar card documents facility for Indians.
Residents can update and upload the documents of identity proof and address proof to revalidate their demographic details, especially if the Aadhaar is issued 10 years ago and the details are not updated since.
Citizens can now update their Aadhaar card documents at zero cost until September 30, an extension was given from the previous deadline of June 14.
List of Acceptable Supporting Documents for Aadhaar Update
On August 1, UIDAI took to Twitter to share a simplified version of the list of Acceptable Supporting Documents for Aadhaar Enrolment/Update.
Click on the PDF to check the list of acceptable supporting documents as shared by UIDAI.
How To Update Your Aadhaar Card Online for free?
Step 1: Visit the official Aadhaar portal-https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and log in with the One-Time Password (OTP)
Step 2: Check your current documents
(If the documents are correct, click on the 'I verify that the above details are correct' option.)
(If the documents are incorrect, then follow these steps)
Step 3: Choose the identity document from the drop-down list
Step 4: Upload the selected document in less than 2 MB size either in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format
Step 5: Select the address document from the drop-down list
Step 6: Upload the address document in less than 2 MB size either in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format
Step 7: Click on 'Submit' to confirm your documents
About Aadhaar
In the last decade, the Aadhaar number is a reliable and widely recognized identification for Indian citizens. The Unique Identification Authority of India manages all Aadhaar card-related activities and provisions.
Aadhaar number is a universal number that is generated after the UIDAI authority has duplicated your data.
This number is used for verification process and hence there is a need to update the data once in every ten years.