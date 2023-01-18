ADVERTISEMENT
Assembly Polls In Tripura On Feb 16, In Nagaland And Meghalaya On Feb 27: Election Commission
The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.
Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on Feb. 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for Mar. 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Wednesday.
While the term of the Nagaland Assembly ends on Mar. 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on Mar. 15 and Mar. 22 respectively.
While Tripura has a Bharatiya Janata Party government, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power in Nagaland. The National People's Party, the only political party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.
