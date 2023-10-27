Assembly Polls: About 1,700 CAPF, State Police Companies To Be Deployed In 5 States

Polling in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held between Nov. 7 and 30, and the counting of votes will be on Dec. 3.

Only Chhattisgarh will have polls in two phases - Nov. 7 (20 seats) and 17 (70 seats) - keeping in view the Naxal threat perception.