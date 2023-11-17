Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins With Heavyweights In Fray

The second and final phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections for the remaining 70 seats will be held on Friday and decide the electoral fate of political heavyweights such as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy TS Singh Deo, eight state ministers and four members of Parliament. A total of 958 candidates—827 men, 130 women and one transgender person—are contesting for 70 seats spread across 22 districts.

The first phase of elections for 20 seats in the Naxal-affected state, which has a 90-member assembly, was held on Nov. 7 and saw a high voter turnout of 78%.

The ruling Congress, voted to office in 2018—after 15 years in opposition—and the BJP are the main contenders for power in the state, where the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and some regional outfits are also in the fray.

Polling time in all the 70 constituencies is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except in nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for security reasons.