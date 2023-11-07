Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Kick-Off Month-Long Poll Frenzy, Voting Begins
Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are the first of the five states that will hold Assembly elections this month.
CM Zoramthanga Casts His Vote For Mizoram Polls
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was one of the early voters to cast his ballot in the Mizoram Assembly elections. Talking to mediapersons later, he exuded confidence that his Mizo National Front Party will return to power with a decisive win.
Source: ANI
#WATCH | Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga casts his vote for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under Aizawl North-II assembly constituency.
Voting Starts In Chhattisgarh, Mizoram
Voting began across polling booths in 20 seats of Chhattisgarh and 40 seats of Mizoram. This is the first phase of state Assembly election in the former, whereas the latter will see a single-phase of polling.
Polling Parties Depart For Designated Polling Stations
Polling personnel, equipped with the required paraphernalia, departed for their designated polling stations in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram on Monday. The Election Commission of India shared images of the dispersal process in the two states.
Voting for state Assembly elections will begin shortly in both states.
Dispersal process of Polling parties underway this morning at all 11 Districts of the State for the smooth conduct of General Election to Mizoram Legislative Assembly, 2023.
Poll officials with polling materials ready to leave for their polling stations from Rajnandgaon and Kanker district HQs for first phase of #ChhattisgarhElection2023
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: All You Need To Know
Twenty out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on Tuesday. A total of 223 candidates are in the electoral fray in the first phase, which will see around 40.79 lakh voters cast their ballot.
Voting will happen across 5,304 polling booths in the first phase. The Election Commission has deployed over 25,000 polling personnel for it, while 60,000 security personnel will oversee smooth conduct of polls in 12 constituencies of the Naxal-infested Bastar division, PTI reported.
Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta. The remaining 10 seats in this phase—Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Pandariya, Kawardha, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot—will hold polls between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Mizoram Assembly Elections: All You Need To Know
More than 8.57 lakh voters will vote across 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram in the single-phase Assembly election. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, are contesting for 40 legislative seats in the hilly state. Votes can be cast from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The multi-faceted contest will see the ruling Mizo National Front, the main opposition party Zoram People's Movement and Congress fighting on all 40 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates in 23 seats, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party is trying its luck in four seats. There are 27 candidates, who are contesting as independents.
Security measures have been bolstered across the state, with around 3,000 policemen and a large contingent of Central Armed Police Forces in action, PTI reported. Assam Rifles is guarding the Myanmar border, while the BSF is looking after the border with Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the inter-state boundaries with three districts of Assam, two with Manipur and one with Tripura have also been sealed.