Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Kick-Off Month-Long Poll Frenzy, Voting Begins

Twenty out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on Tuesday. A total of 223 candidates are in the electoral fray in the first phase, which will see around 40.79 lakh voters cast their ballot.

Voting will happen across 5,304 polling booths in the first phase. The Election Commission has deployed over 25,000 polling personnel for it, while 60,000 security personnel will oversee smooth conduct of polls in 12 constituencies of the Naxal-infested Bastar division, PTI reported.

Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta. The remaining 10 seats in this phase—Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Pandariya, Kawardha, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot—will hold polls between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.