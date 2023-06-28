Assam PAT Result 2023 Declared, Check Result At dte.assam.gov.in
The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam officially released the results of the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023 on Wednesday.
The highly anticipated results, which determine admission into various State Polytechnics in Assam, were made available to the public on the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.
Conducted on 18th June, 2023, the PAT-2023 exam witnessed a substantial number of candidates vying for a spot in Assam's prestigious Polytechnic institutions.
How To Check Assam PAT 2023 Result?
Visit the official website https://dte.assam.gov.in.
Look for the link to the Assam PAT 2023 Result on the home page or by clicking on the link 'Polytechnic Admission Test-2023 Results'.
Click on the Result link to proceed.
The Assam Polytechnic Result 2023 login page will open up.
Enter your credentials, including your roll number and date of birth, in the provided fields.
After entering the required information, click on the Submit button to submit the details.
Once logged in, your result will be displayed on the page.
Here's the direct link to check Assam PAT Result 2023.
The date and time for online counselling will be announced later on the official website, dte.assam.gov.in.
