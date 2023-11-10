Asia Pacific Airlines Aim To Speed Up Transition To Renewable Energy To Reach Carbon Neutrality: Association

Addressing the 67th Assembly of Presidents of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines here, AAPA Director General Subhash Menon said, “A harmonised global framework that enables the cost-effective supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is crucial for aviation to attain a net zero emissions goal by 2050.” “By highlighting their collective ambition on SAF usage, AAPA Airlines are indicating the level of SAF demand as an impetus for governments to consider the necessary support initiatives for SAF supply and for fuel producers to plan SAF production capacity to meet the needs of the industry,” he said.