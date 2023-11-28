As Workers Emerge, Cheers Erupt At Tunnel Site And Back Home

Sunil's brother Anil was among the three youths from Kherabera in Jharkhand who were trapped in the tunnel.

"All are fine and healthy. I have spoken to a few of them," said a rescue worker as media persons who have staked out at the site for over two weeks and others rushed to ask about the well-being of the rescued workers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister V K Singh welcomed the 41 workers with garlands, shook hands and embraced them, while the rescue teams and officials clapped.

Back home, families of the workers, most of whom are from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, were glued to television and their phones after the news emereged that the workers could be recused any time.