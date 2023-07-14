As Chandrayaan-3 Takes Off, Know How Larsen & Toubro Contributed To India's Lunar Mission
"Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. The health of the Spacecraft is normal," ISRO said.
The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched on Friday from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has said the company has supplied various components for India's moon mission.
In a statement, L&T said that it has been associated with India’s Space Program for over five decades.
"L&T is playing a critical role in the launch of LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan Mission. In a hallmark achievement, L&T has been involved in this mission starting from manufacturing of subsystems till mission tracking," the company said.
The critical booster segments, namely head end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 meter were manufactured and proof pressure tested at L&T’s Facility in Powai.
Other contributions to the mission include supply of ground and flight umbilical plates, manufactured from L&T’s hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility at Coimbatore.
L&T also has been playing a key role in the system integration of Launch Vehicle for the Indian Space Programme, the company said.
Source: Press Release
AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Defence said, "The space sector is opening up for the Indian industry and we will leverage this long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in space programmes of the future."
The company further stated that the space hardware was produced at L&T’s hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility fulfilling the stringent quality and timeline requirements for Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The L&T made Precision Monopulse Tracking Radar (PMTR) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota has been used for fast acquisition and tracking of Launch Vehicles.
"L&T, as a long-term trusted partner of ISRO, has been involved in the production of a range of hardware for every mission of ISRO, including the acclaimed Chandrayaan-1 and 2, Gaganyaan and Mangalyaan missions," the company said.