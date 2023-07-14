As Chandrayaan-3 Takes Off, Know How Larsen & Toubro Contributed To India's Lunar Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched on Friday from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal," ISRO tweeted minutes after the launch.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has said the company has supplied various components for India's moon mission.

In a statement, L&T said that it has been associated with India’s Space Program for over five decades.

"L&T is playing a critical role in the launch of LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan Mission. In a hallmark achievement, L&T has been involved in this mission starting from manufacturing of subsystems till mission tracking," the company said.