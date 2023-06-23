AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared: Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 On bse.ap.gov.in
The AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 was declared on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today, June 23 on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. Students can also check their SSC supplementary exam results on manabadi.co.in.
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: How To Check
Students who appeared for AP SSC supplementary examination can now access their results with the following steps
Visit the official website of BSEAP that is bse.ap.gov.in
Click on AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023
A new window will open.
Enter your roll number and click on submit
Your AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Main Exam
The AP SSC supplementary exams were held from June 2-10 with around 6-7 lakh students appearing for Andhra Pradesh Class 10. The supplementary exams were taken by students who were not able to clear the main exam.
The overall pass percentage in 2023 is 72.26 percent out of which 69.27 percent of boys and 75.38 percent of girls passed the Manabadi 10th exams. The AP SSC Supplementary exams were conducted from June 2 to 10, 2023.