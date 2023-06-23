AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared: Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 On bse.ap.gov.in

The AP SSC supplementary exams were held from June 2-10 with around 6-7 lakh students appearing for Andhra Pradesh Class 10. The supplementary exams were taken by students who were not able to clear the main exam.

The overall pass percentage in 2023 is 72.26 percent out of which 69.27 percent of boys and 75.38 percent of girls passed the Manabadi 10th exams. The AP SSC Supplementary exams were conducted from June 2 to 10, 2023.