AP EAMCET 2023 Results Announced: Check AP EAMCET Results At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The results were declared by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.
Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the result for the Andra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) on Wednesday.
Candidates who appeared for the exams which were held from 15 May to 19 May 2023 (Engineering) and 22 May to 23 May 2023 (Medical) can now check their results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
How To Check AP EAMCET Result 2023?
Visit the official website of AP EAMCET.
Locate and click on the link labeled 'EAMCET 2023 Result'.
Enter the necessary details, including the hall ticket number, date of birth, and other required information.
Click on the 'Submit' button.
The eagerly anticipated EAMCET 2023 result will be promptly displayed on the screen.
Previously, the AP EAMCET 2023 response sheet and answer key were made available online, enabling students to estimate their performance in the exams.
The Engineering exam took place from 15 May to 19 May 2023, while the Agricultural and Medical exams were conducted from 22 May to 23 May 2023.
AP EAMCET is conducted by the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, this entrance examination is a crucial step for students seeking admission to various undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical fields in Andhra Pradesh, India.