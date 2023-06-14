AP EAMCET 2023 Results Announced: Check AP EAMCET Results At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the result for the Andra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) on Wednesday.

Candidates who appeared for the exams which were held from 15 May to 19 May 2023 (Engineering) and 22 May to 23 May 2023 (Medical) can now check their results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.