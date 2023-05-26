Amul Issues Statement After Video Claiming Fungus In Lassi Goes Viral
The FMCG giant said that the video has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers.
Dairy giant Amul has issued a statement after a video claiming fungus in some packs of its Lassi went viral on social media platforms.
In a statement issued on Twitter, Amul termed the viral video "fake" and said the creators of the video has not contacted the company for clarification, nor the location has been disclosed.
"We wish to assure you that Amul Lassi is made at our state-of-the-art dairies and undergo strict quality checks for product quality and integrity of packaging," Amul said.
Issued in Public Interest by #Amul #AmulLassi pic.twitter.com/SyZKvrBYDr— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 25, 2023
Amul pointed out that the packs in the viral video are damaged from the straw hole area.
"It can also be seen in the video that liquid is leaking from this hole. The fungus development in these packs are due to this hole which the maker of the video is most probably aware of," the company said.
As standard practice, we mention on all our packs, the following declaration for the safety of our customers, "DO NOT BUY PUFFED/LEAKY PACK, Amul said.
Here is the video that has been going viral on social media
#Amul #Lassi #dangerous for #health.#beware pic.twitter.com/MDsfUIhfun— sam jaan (@samjaan23504093) May 26, 2023