Amul Issues Statement After Video Claiming Fungus In Lassi Goes Viral

Amul pointed out that the packs in the viral video are damaged from the straw hole area.

"It can also be seen in the video that liquid is leaking from this hole. The fungus development in these packs are due to this hole which the maker of the video is most probably aware of," the company said.

The FMCG giant said that the video has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers.

As standard practice, we mention on all our packs, the following declaration for the safety of our customers, "DO NOT BUY PUFFED/LEAKY PACK, Amul said.

Here is the video that has been going viral on social media