Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: List Of 508 Stations, Associated States & Redevelopment Plan Videos

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

Modi said that 55 Amrit Stations will be developed at the cost of approx Rs 4,000 crores in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 34 stations in Madhya Pradesh at the cost of approx Rs 1,000 crores, 44 stations in Maharashtra at the cost of Rs 1,500 crores, and prime railway stations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala among others will be redeveloped.